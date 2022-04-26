Melody Thomas Scott

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Grand Phoenix: Jack and Phyllis talk about the three car accident involving Victoria, Ashland, and Rey. Jack says he plans to see Sharon later. The two agree that Nikki needs to know about Diane, but is probably preoccupied with Victoria and Ashland.

Diane's pacing around her room, remembering her chat with Jack. She decides she can't sit around and wait, and heads out looking like Carmen San Diego. Jack and Phyllis catch her leaving and send her back up to her room. They don't want anyone to know she's alive just yet. Phyllis warns Diane not to leave without telling her, but also says she can do what she wants, but there will be consequences.

Nikki comes in and Jack cuts her off. She asks who Phyllis was shoving into the elevator. Jack asks about Victoria, but Nikki knows he's being evasive about the woman in the elevator. He decides it's time to tell Nikki the truth. Nikki thinks the woman's an imposter and Jack explains otherwise. Nikki demands that Jack take her to see Diane, pronto. Nikki and Diane come face to face in her hotel room.

Mariah and Tessa's: Mariah calls Faith to check up on her and offers her and Tessa's support. Noah comes by to talk about Sharon. Tessa advises Noah to be there for Sharon since she has to find her own way. The three commiserate about Sharon and Rey's relationship, and wax poetic about love and loss. Noah advises the two to keep their wedding date and not change it.

Sharon's: Nick approaches Sharon about funeral arrangements. Sharon admits she was caught off guard that Celeste wants Rey's final resting place to be in Miami. Nick tells her to think about what Rey would want. Sharon concedes Rey made a life in Wisconsin, but a part of him never really left Miami. She decides to send him back to his family.

Abby and Chance come by with food to check on Sharon. Nick offers to call Celeste while they visit. Chance and Sharon talk about the last time he talked to Rey.

Nick tells Sharon he talked to Celeste and made arrangements to have the body shipped to Miami after the autopsy. Sharon decides it's time to say goodbye to Rey and asks Nick to take her to the morgue.

Abbott mansion: Kyle returns home with Harrison, but no one's home.

