Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives Grad Mike Manning is a Triple Threat on New Family-Friendly Flick

Three soap alums are collaborating on a family-friendly movie. Ashton Arbab (ex-Dev, General Hospital), Rib Hillis (ex-Jake, Port Charles), and Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, Days of Our Lives) will headline Powder Pup. Also the film's scribe, Manning also co-produced the film with Hillis. Elsewhere, current and past soap stars are sudsing up Hallmark flicks and FOX's 9-1-1 franchise.

All My Children

Natalie Hall (ex-Colby) stars as Megan in the Hallmark film Roadtrip Romance, premiering May 14 at 8 PM EST

Days of Our Lives

Mike Manning (ex-Charlie) stars in the family flick Powder Pup, which he also co-wrote and produced; it just wrapped filming and, after being acquired by Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment Group and MarVista Entertainment, will be out in theaters later this year

General Hospital

Ashton Arbab (ex-Dev) stars as a teen surfer who befriends a snowboarding dog in the family flick Powder Pup, which just wrapped filming; acquired by Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment Group and MarVista Entertainment, it will be out in theaters later this year

Guiding Light

Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) will headline the Showtime limited series Fellow Travelers, equal parts grand love story and a political thriller

One Live to Live

Garret Dillahunt (ex-Charlemagne) stars in the action-thriller Red Right Hand, currently in production in Kentucky

Port Charles

Rib Hillis (ex-Jake) stars in the family flick Powder Pup, which just wrapped filming; acquired by Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment Group and MarVista Entertainment, it will be out in theaters later this year

