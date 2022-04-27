Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Sharon Case is center stage at the moment, beautifully portraying grieving widow Sharon Rosales. She sat down with Michael Fairman TV to discuss filming the scenes where Sharon discovers Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is dead and where Sharon goes from here.

Reflecting on the moment where Sharon found out the sad news from Nick (Joshua Morrow), Case said:

Well, I had a lot of angst about doing the scene. It had been on my mind for days. I was trying to contemplate the variety of ways it could go and what one would really feel. So, when I finally did it, I thought, 'Was that everything I wanted to do?' We did tape the scene several times, so I had several shots at it. I did it a little bit differently each time, and I think the one that aired was the final take. During taping, I think I got a little more dramatic each time we performed the scene. I remember in the final take, my whole face was puffy from crying, and my eyes were red by then, and that one was the most dramatic take. Ultimately, I liked the one they chose for the episode.

Case added:

I think Sharon feels that she is holding it together for her family. You know, she’s got kids, and there is about to be a wedding for Mariah [Camryn Grimes] and Tessa [Cait Fairbanks], and when there is a death in the family, it can rock everybody’s world. She was trying to hold it together, not just for her sake, but for everyone’s sake. Everybody in the family loved Rey, and I think it was just her instinct to be the strong one, but maybe she’s afraid that if she hadn’t made that choice to be the strong one, she would fall apart. Who knows what would happen to her? If she just really let it all out, she might spiral completely out of control. It is the fear of the unknown for someone of what could happen to you if you just emotionally and completely lose it.

Where does Sharon go from here? Case mused: