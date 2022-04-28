Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Bedside Vigil: Ridge, Taylor, Thomas, Liam, and Sheila are in Steffy’s room as she is realizing that her husband is gone. Steffy can’t do anything but ask why her husband is dead, and wonder how she could have possibly forgotten Finn?

Sheila decides it’s a good idea to speak up and says she will always be there for her…if she is allowed to be. Finn was her son. Steffy acknowledges Sheila and says she remembers…the mother who gave birth to him. Steffy says she is sorry she is hurting since she only just got to know him. A relieved Sheila goes with it and says she doesn’t know if she’ll ever understand what happened to Finn - her last chance to ever be accepted into a family.

Taylor pipes up and says they will all grieve together. Ridge intervenes and says they will find who is responsible and put them away. Sheila decides that’s her cue to exit, but before she does, she thanks Steffy for allowing her to stay for as long as she did.

A Bad Logan Look: Brooke and Hope are worried about Steffy, but also worried about their respective marriages. Liam comes out and confirms that Steffy’s memory has returned and she truly remembers that Finn is no longer among the living.

Meanwhile, Sheila sits pretending to read a magazine whilst listening to everyone else discuss Steffy’s returning memory. Bridget thinks the full return of Steffy’s memory is “imminent.”

The day player nurse approaches Bridget and asks if it’s okay to give Steffy her pain meds. Bridget says that Steffy is sleeping so they should wait. Also, they need to be careful to not lead her down the road of addiction yet again. Suddenly, Sheila is somehow at Steffy’s bedside.

BRidge Revisited: Brooke and Ridge have a moment in the lobby. They embrace and Brooke tells him she feels sorry for all of them. She wants to be his wife and support him. It’s hard for her to see him in pain and not be able to comfort him. She takes the opportunity to ask him to come home to her.

Sheila Freaking Carter: Sheila is at Steffy’s bedside engaging in internal monologue. She is happy that Steffy is awake, but this returning memory thing is going to really interrupt her plans not to go to prison. Her internal monologue continues by wondering how Steffy’s struggle with pain meds can and should be her downfall. As the episode ends, Sheila’s hands caress Steffy’s IV.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila's Alone in Steffy's Room While She's Asleep

Random Thoughts:

-Why is Sheila STILL in Steffy’s room?

-When Sheila is BAD she is SOOOOOO GOOD!

-Brooke and Hope worrying about their marriages whilst Steffy is recovering is still not a good look.

-Steffy’s addiction reigniting should concern everyone… for fear she will once again pull a gigantic blade on all of them.

-How did Sheila go from reading a magazine in the lobby to suddenly at Steffy’s bedside?

-Sheila’s caressing that IV and thinking about pain-medding Steffy into oblivion was EVERYTHING.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.