Judy Sheindlin Enlists Ex-Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Byrd For New Court Show

Judith "Judy" Sheindlin is re-teaming with some familiar faces for a new program. Deadline reports that Amazon Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV) has ordered to series a second courtroom show from the judge.

Similar to Sheindlin's hit Freevee program Judy Justice, Tribunal will be distributed by Scott Koondel’s Sox Entertainment. Koondel, an ex-CBS exec who has collaborated with Sheindlin for more than two decades, will co-EP Tribunal alongside Sheindlin herself.

Tribunal will feature a panel of three judges weighing in on real cases, incorporating a video element to allow the audience to follow scenes surrounding what happened in each case. The cast will include former Judge Judy bailiff Petri Byrd, who will reprise that role on Tribunal, Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker, judges on Hot Bench, a court panel show from Sheindlin and CBS Media Ventures, and Sheindlin's son, ex-DA Adam Levy.

Koondel said:

We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with Amazon Freevee. Over the past year we’ve worked closely with the team to bring Judy Justice to customers, and have been thrilled with the reception. Freevee has made a home for Judy Justice, and we’re elated to have the opportunity to continue to develop Judge Sheindlin’s signature courtroom format.

Sheindlin commented:

Tribunal is an exciting new format which combines traditional court with a video-enhanced presentation. The panel of judges offer a dynamic combination of different backgrounds, experiences, and opinions that are unique, unparalleled, and compelling.

Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at Freevee, stated:

With the strong support our customers have shown for Judy Justice, we’re excited to add another Judge Sheindlin program to our slate. Judge Sheindlin has been a pioneer in creating premium courtroom content for more than 25 years and Tribunal reinforces our vision of a modern television network that embraces day-part agnostic programming.

DiMango and Acker were snapped up after their Hot Bench contracts expired; that program will come back next season with two new judges to join returning panelist Judge Michael Corriero.