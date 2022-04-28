Skip to main content

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Rings in 25th Anniversary of Sitcom's Coming-Out Episode (VIDEO)

Ellen DeGeneres

Today marks a special anniversary for Ellen DeGeneres. On the April 28 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host celebrated the 25tth anniversary of the coming-out episode of her sitcom Ellen.

DeGeneres remembered:

You know, when I came out ,people warned me that it was going to ruin my career and they were right for a while. Actually, for exactly three years, I lost my career but look at me now.

She added:

It goes to show you how important it is to be your authentic self and how important it is to accept others as their authentic selves. I didn't see a lot of people like me on television when I was a kid. 

After joking that the only lesbian character she saw on TV was Peanuts' Peppermint Patty, DeGeneres continued:

I think about what the next 25 years will bring, and I hope that we keep evolving. I hope, like a little tiny egg that turns into a caterpillar that then turns into a cocoon that eventually, emerges and spreads its big, gay butterfly wings.

Watch the clip below.

