General Hospital's James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) is coming to Disney Channel this June. In honor of April 28, National Superhero Day, the network announced premiere dates for two new shows highlighting superheroes and supervillains, TV Insider reports.

Stuart's The Villains of Valley View will debut Friday, June 3, at 8 PM EST, airing back-to-back episodes. He will play Vic/Kraniac in the series, which features teen supervillain Havoc, AKA Amy (Isabella Pappas) and her family relocating to a small Texas town after she confronts the League of Villains. Now, they all must try to fit in while hiding their powers.

