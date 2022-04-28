Sharon Case

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Society: Billy frets that Victoria is ignoring every possible communication he throws her way. Lily says that Victoria needs space, especially since there was a fatality involved. Billy pushes and wonders what Ashland had to do with it.

Lily tells him it's not his fight. The GCPD lost one of their own and if there's foul play, they'll deal with it. Right now, the focus is on Sharon and how she copes with her family's loss. Billy claims he'll leave it to the Newmans (yeah right).

Newman: Victoria wants to know why Ashland popped into her office and is still in town. He says he really just wants to know how she is since she's ignoring his calls (I'm sensing a theme). Victoria admits she keeps replaying what she can remember about the crash. Ashland claims he still loves her. Victoria says she still loves him too, but she balks at him waiting for forgiveness.

Chance wants to question Victoria. Ashland wonders why he's there if it was an accident. Victoria agrees to talk with him. Ashland picks up where Victoria's memory blanks out. Ashland tells Chance how the accident happened, but Chance doesn't understand how Rey wouldn't have tried to avoid hitting them based on his extensive training. He gets a call and leaves.

Nate and Elena's: Elena's feeling blue about Rey and doesn't want to leave Nate's side. They talk about her conversation with Lola. Nate wonders how Ashland fits into the picture.

Sharon's: Adam drops over to see Sharon. He extends his sympathies and tries to get Sharon to open up. She admits she's tired of people treating her like she's made of porcelain. Sharon's angry that Ashland, with his bag of lies and crimes, still alive when Rey is dead. She talks about the ease of their relationship and Adam gives her a hug.

Adam encourages Sharon not to keep her feelings inside. He tells her to take a couple of times a day to cry, and if she wants to be sad, be sad. Adam tells her she can count on him to help if she needs it.

Chance comes to Sharon's and Adam leaves. Rey's autopsy report shows that Rey had a heart attack behind the wheel. The ME reports it was sudden and severe. Wait...then Chance says Rey's heart started beating too fast and it was no one's fault (I object!).

Devon and Amanda's: Imani shows up for a meeting with Amanda, Devon, Lily, Billy, and Nate, and is happy that Nate will be there. The gang arrives for the meeting. Nate thinks they should make a bold statement about their new company with a press party. Everyone's on board except for Devon.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Kyle Tries to Reconcile The Memories of His Mother With The Reality of Diane

Random Thoughts:

-Lily's getting the short end of the stick with Billy. All he does is speculate on Victoria's life and how each chess piece affects her.

-Adam and Sharon...they still got the fire!

-Sharon Case continues to amaze.

-Is there more the Ashland's story about Victoria, Rey, and the crash? Heart attack, huh? I watch British murders to know differently!

-Devon's got nothing on Eeyore.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.