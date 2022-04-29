The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of May 2-6, 2022

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is brought back together with Kelly and Hayes.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) think very differently about Liam helping Steffy.

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) continue to get closer.

Hope (Annika Noelle) continues to be unwell with Liam (Scott Clifton) helping Steffy recover.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) reminisce about their hot affair.

Two unexpected people align their goals.

Steffy is released to go home.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) tries to get Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to be rational about seeing Hayes.

Hope works overtime to understand Liam’s behavior.

The wool is pulled over the eyes of someone unexpected.

Paris (Diamond White) blows Zende (Delon de Metz) out of the water when she tells him about her involvement with Carter.

Steffy looks to Liam for a strong shoulder.

Quinn is straight forward when she tells Carter that Paris isn’t good enough for him.

Sheila arrives at Steffy’s beach house without warning.

Down the road…

Steffy remembers that Sheila shot her and killed Finn.

Deacon turns up the heat in his pursuit of Brooke’s heart.

Carter continues to be torn between Paris and Quinn.

Paris continues to struggle with her feelings for both Carter and Zende.

Ridge realizes Sheila set Brooke up on New Year’s Eve.

Bill (Don Diamont) tries to advise Liam about Hope and Steffy.

Eric (John McCook) and Quinn’s marriage continues to be the little engine that can’t.

Bill gets involved with the issues between Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) will be sticking around.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!