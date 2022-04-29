Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Leo Sets His Sights on Revenge And Takes Aim at Those Who Tanked His Wedding

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 2-6, 2022
Greg Rikaart

Greg Rikaart

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Leo (Greg Rikaart) bore the brunt of Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Sonny's (Zach Tinker) schemes to get him away from Craig (Kevin Spirtas). Now that his wedding plans are on ice, Leo warns them both that he's coming for them.

Johnny's (Carson Boatman) out of the crypt and reunites with Chanel (Raven Bowens). Paulina (Jackée Harry) puts the brakes on any forward movement by telling Johnny to stay away from her daughter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Abigail (Marci Miller) takes the next step against Gwen (Emily O'Brien) when she reveals to Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) that Laura's death was no accident.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Evan Tells Ciara That He Snuffed Out Ben

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is with Ciara (Victoria Konefal) when she goes into labor.

Eli's (Lamon Archey) finally awake! How much will he remember about the shooting? TR (William Christian) may have to move fast to cover his tracks.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Chad and Tony Rush to DiMera Island to Rescue Abigail

By Joshua BaldwinFeb 25, 2022Comment
Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Leo Pushes Craig to Challenge Kayla For Chief of Staff

By Joshua BaldwinMar 11, 2022Comment
Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: What The Hell Happened to Sarah Horton?

By Joshua BaldwinFeb 18, 2022Comment
EJ DiMera, Gwen Rizczech, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Will All Hell Break Loose at The Double Wedding?

By Joshua BaldwinApr 15, 2022Comment