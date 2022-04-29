Steve Burton HutchinsPhoto.com

A familiar face is heading back to daytime. Former General Hospital star Steve Burton (ex-Jason) has signed on to Peacock's streaming hit, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2). Burton broke the news on Soap Opera Digest's podcast, where he explained how he's making his way to the series. Burton stated:

That was my introduction to daytime. [I] was supposed to do, I think it was like 10 episodes of DAYS and it turned into a lot more…. Being on DAYS was just a new experience for me. It was really exciting. It was over at Sunset Gower, which I had auditioned [at] hundreds of times. That was a time when, I don’t want to say the heyday of soaps [but] I feel the late ’80s and early ’90s-to-mid-’90s was a good time for soap operas. Stephen Nichols [Steve] was there and Mary Beth [Evans, Kayla] and Billy Warlock [ex-Frankie]. I mean, it was all those guys. My first real introduction to soap operas was Days of Our Lives. It was cool. Everybody was nice. It was fun. It wasn’t easy. And I still couldn’t act!

RELATED: SHOCKER: Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso Reprise DAYS' Bo and Hope For Beyond Salem

No news on who exactly Burton is playing. The Emmy award-winning actor first got his start as Harris Michaels on the mothership Days of Our Lives in 1988.

Are you excited about Burton's appearance? Sound off below!