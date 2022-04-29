CBS/Lesley Bohm

The Bold and the Beautiful showrunner Brad Bell previewed all of the drama to come during May sweeps in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now. In particular, the executive producer/head writer teased big things to come for newly-widowed Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her murderous mother-in-law Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Bell mused:

May is really about Steffy’s journey and making sure that there is justice and making Sheila pay for her atrocities. I think May is going to be a very entertaining month and one to tune in for.

We've seen Sheila off her own son (Finn, played by Tanner Novlan) and even attempt to do in Steffy, but now the villainess will be praying that the fashion heiress won't remember who put a bullet in her. Bell added:

Sheila is hoping against hope that Steffy has permanent memory loss, but the big news is that Steffy will remember that Sheila shot her and Finn. So, we’re building to a big moment of confrontation. Sheila thinks she may have gotten away with this, but in fact, she hasn’t because Steffy is going to call her out on it and that will be a big moment.

Meanwhile, once the cat is out of the bag about all of Sheila's misdeeds, things might be shaken up between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor (Krista Allen). Bell revealed: