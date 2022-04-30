Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 2-6, 2022

Brandon Barash, Tamara Braun

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Chanel (Raven Bowens) discovers the truth about Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) behavior.

Beth (Danielle Artese) heads to the hospital and receives treatment from Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Abigail (Marci Miller) stuns Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) with Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) declaration about Laura.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) begs Craig (Kevin Spirtas) for a do over.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) discovers that Clyde (James Read) is Nancy’s (Patrika Darbo) new man.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) connect with Marlena (Deidre Hall) in an attempt to locate Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Xander (Paul Telfer) appeals to Gwen to do what is honorable.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) have a strangely bonding moment.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) tells Evan (Brock Kelly) all of her plans.

Leo plans Chad (Billy Flynn) and Sonny’s (Zach Tinker) comeuppance.

Jack (Matthew Ashford), Jennifer, and Abigail ask Gwen to tell the truth about Laura.

AllDevil separates Ciara from those she loves.

Johnny tries to reach Allie.

Abe (James Reynolds) and TR (William Christian) get heated over Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Eli (Lamon Archey) wakes up!

Xander begs Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) to give Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) the antidote.

Ben approaches Susan (Stacy Haiduk) to try and reach Ciara.

Nancy supports Craig.

Chad is thrown by Leo’s actions.

Ciara gives AllDevil all she can handle.

TR gets down on one knee for Paulina.

AllDevil helps Ciara deliver her child.

Craig leaves Salem.

Gwen toys with Abigail.

Down the road…

Gabi (Camila Banus) finds an unexpected ally in her attempt to keep EJ and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) from ousting her as CEO of DiMera.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) pushes Abe to rethink his feelings for Paulina.

Rafe proposes to Nicole (Arianne Zucker), but Eric (Greg Vaughan) has a little news of his own.

Marlena, John (Drake Hogestyn), Eric, and Ben work together to save Allie’s soul.

Maggie and Xander continue to work together to restore Sarah’s memory.

Jan (Heather Lindell) is positively giddy as she grows closer with Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer).

Leo plots revenge on all who worked together to destroy his relationship with Craig.

EJ and Belle (Martha Madison) continue to grow closer and tempt fate.

As Jake and Ava (Tamara Braun) heat up, Gabi turns to Li (Remington Hoffman) for comfort.

Gwen isn’t quite as out of the picture as Chad and Abigail may think.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!