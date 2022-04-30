General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 2-6, 2022

Carly (Laura Wright) blindsides Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) get closer and closer.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has information for Sonny.

Mac (John J. York) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) babysit Bailey.

Chase (Josh Swickard) lets Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) down.

Harmony (Inga Cadranel) feels pressure from Carly.

Terry (Cassandra James) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) encounter difficulties when they go out.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) returns and starts right back up with Lucy.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Sonny get all warm and fuzzy.

Dex (Evan Hofer) arrives in town and pays Sonny a visit…and has a request.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has issues with Austin (Roger Howarth).

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) comes to Gladys’ (Bonnie Burroughs) aid.

Chet (Chris Van Etten) returns and hooks up with Terry.

Felicia and Mac get together with Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Anna (Finola Hughes).

Nina hits the town with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl (Kathleen Gati).

Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) try to cheer up Willow.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) has a hard time with a new case.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) comes to Nina’s aid.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) pushes Martin to come clean with Valentin.

Valentin interrupts Phyllis’ (Joyce Guy) conversation with Nina.

Harmony tries to make a deal with Carly.

Britt advises TJ.

Willow can’t believe what is happening.

Down the road…

Carly is on a mission to find out the truth about Willow’s parentage.

Laura (Genie Francis) continues to struggle with what to do with Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Elizabeth’s life gets stranger and stranger leading her to truly believe Franco’s spirit is in residence.

Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) grows restless and wants Esme’s (Avery Pohl) efforts to intensify.

Victor continues to try to claim the Cassadine throne.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) face opposition to their plans for Aurora.

Sasha’s crumbling life has an impact on those around her.

Anna has serious doubts about how Luke died.

Felicia and Mac review their lives together and apart.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) continues to grapple with her feeling for Curtis (Donnell Turner) and about Portia (Brook Kerr).

Terry and Chet decide to give their relationship a go, but Amy is an unexpected obstacle.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) learns a lot about Dante’s history.

Spencer’s (Nicholas Chavez) plan to take down Esme has repercussions for Josslyn (Eden McCoy), Cameron (William Lipton), and Trina (Tabyana Ali).

Selina (Lydia Look) continues to weave her web in Port Charles.

Everyone learns the secrets of Marshall’s (Robert Gossett) past, which causes huge problems for his relationship with Curtis.

A blast from the past creates even more obstacles for Brook Lynn and Chase.

Britt’s life comes crashing down.

The trial to determine who can visit Wiley comes to a head.

Austin and Maxie continue to struggle with their burgeoning relationship.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) rededicates herself to the Intruder, but is confronted with a familiar foil.

Esme fully commits to destroying Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava’s (Maura West) marriage.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!