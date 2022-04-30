Amelia Heinle

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings or the week of April 18-22, 2022. Daytime had a VERY good week to week numbers across the board. Some daytime shows faired better than others. Let’s get into it…

For game shows, The Price is Right (4.503 million/2.8) led the game show front by averaging a gain across both half hours of 166,000 total viewers for the week and held steady in all key demos. The weekly numbers of TPIR are its best since the week of February 21, 2022. To add the cherry on top of the icing on the ratings cake, TPIR is up a health 327,000 total viewers year to year.

On the other end of the spectrum, Let’s Make A Deal (2.596 million/1.7) was the only daytime broadcast show airing original episodes to drop total viewers this week, averaging a loss of 118,000 viewers across both half hours, while managing to basically hold steady in all key demos. On a positive note, LMAD is up 2,000 total viewers year to year.

On the talk show front, Today with Hoda and Jenna (1.615 million) had a very solid week, inching up in the key demo of Women 25-54 and gaining 159,000 total viewers for the week. In not so great news, the NBC talker is down a gasp-worthy 499,000 total viewers from this week in 2020.

The Talk (1.536 million/1.0) also had something to smile about this week. The CBS talker gained 50,000 total viewers, its best since the week of March 28, 2022. The Talk receives another boost of confidence as it increased by 264,000 viewers from this week last year.

On the daytime drama front, The Young and the Restless (3.672 million/2.5) was the big winner, gaining 249,000 total viewers this week as Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Robert Newman) officially split, leading to a car accident that killed Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). These weekly numbers for Y&R were its best since the week of January 3, 2022. The #1 daytime drama also managed to inch up in the key demo of Women 25-54 and gained a whopping 448,000 total viewers from this week in 2021.

The Bold and the Beautiful (3.213 million/2.2) bounced back and had another great week, gaining 145,000 total viewers as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continued to struggle with her recovery, and Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) revisited their hot affair. These weekly numbers represent a season high for B&B and the CBS soap's best since the week of April 20, 2020. To add a stem to the cherry on the cake’s icing, B&B is up an eye-popping 479,000 viewers from this week in 2021.

Days of Our Lives (1.818 million/1.2) continued its upward trend by gaining 154,000 total viewers ,and holding steady in all key demos as Chad (Billy Flynn) and Sonny (Zach Tinker) decimated Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) wedding, while Abigail (Marci Miller) gutted Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) wedding. These weekly numbers were DAYS’ best since the week of January 31, 2022 (the week before the Olympics hiatus). The NBC sudser has gained an impressive 227,000 total viewers over the past two weeks. In less that stellar news, the NBC sudser was down a noteworthy 292,000 viewers from this week in 2020.

General Hospital (2.18 million/1.5) rebounded this week by gaining 71,000 total viewers as Harmony (Inga Cadranel) committed yet another murder, and Rory (Michael Blake Kruse), Cameron (William Lipton), and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) were arrested. In addition, the ABC sudser began recovering ground in key demos by posting gains with Women 25-54. The news for GH wasn’t all good as it is down a not-too-terrible 195,000 total viewers from this week in 2020.

What do you think? Do these ratings reflect what you watched on your favorite show? Sound off in the comments! Check back next weeks as we continue to update you on the viewership of the daytime dramas and all the daytime broadcast shows.