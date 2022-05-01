The Young and the Restless Promo: Will Diane's Worst Nightmare Come True?
The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of May 2-6, 2022
Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!
Kyle (Michael Mealor) finally gets to have some one-on-one time with his allegedly dead mother, Diane (Susan Walters). He's got a lot of questions, but her answers may not be enough for him.
Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Kyle Returns to Genoa City and Learns The Truth About Diane
At Crimson Lights, Diane is approached by Jack (Peter Bergman), Kyle, and a policeman. They're ready to haul her off to jail for abandonment...or are they?
Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!