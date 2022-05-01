Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Will Diane's Worst Nightmare Come True?

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of May 2-6, 2022
Susan Walters

Susan Walters

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Kyle (Michael Mealor) finally gets to have some one-on-one time with his allegedly dead mother, Diane (Susan Walters). He's got a lot of questions, but her answers may not be enough for him.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Kyle Returns to Genoa City and Learns The Truth About Diane

At Crimson Lights, Diane is approached by Jack (Peter Bergman), Kyle, and a  policeman. They're ready to haul her off to jail for abandonment...or are they?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

yr_promo_4_24_2022
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Kyle Returns to Genoa City and Learns The Truth About Diane

By Mike JubinvilleApr 24, 2022Comment
Diane Jenkins, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Diane's Train of Destruction Rolls Into Genoa City

By Mike JubinvilleApr 10, 2022Comment
Phyllis Summers, Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Phyllis Finds Out That Her Nemesis is Alive and Well

By Mike JubinvilleApr 3, 2022Comment
Nicholas Newman, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Nick Hits The Roof When He Discovers Jack's True Feelings

By Mike JubinvilleSep 19, 2021Comment