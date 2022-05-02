General Hospital Promo: War is on The Horizon as Secrets Start to Come Out

Laura Wright, Chad Duell and Katelyn MacMullen

This week on General Hospital, secrets are coming out and war begins in Port Charles.



At GH, Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) tells TJ (Tajh Bellow) May the Fourth be with him (cute).

Scotty (Kin Shriner) tells Nina (Cynthia Watros) it's all out war with their battle.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) implores Carly (Laura Wright) to tell her something, while Michael (Chad Duell) watches on in front of Harmony's (Inga Cadranel) hospital room.

Carly visits with Harmony and tells her Willow deserves to know the truth.

Is Willow going to learn Harmony's truth? Watch the promo below!