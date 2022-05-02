Laura Wright

On today's General Hospital recap: Willow doesn't understand why Harmony would be in that area. Carly admits she and Alexis were with Harmony. Carly explains to Willow that Harmony attacked her with a syringe and took her to the cliffside. Willow questions what secret her mother was trying to keep. They're interrupted before Carly can tell her all of the information.

Britt tells Willow that Harmony's surgery needed to be stopped and she has suffered serious injuries. Harmony is touch and go in the ICU.

Sam and Alexis find Harmony. Alexis wants closure and speaks to a comatose Harmony before Willow shows up.

Carly tells Michael that Harmony drugged her and tried to kill Alexis. Carly says it's about a secret, but that she needs to tell Willow first.

Finn tells Liz he moved into the room next door to her at the Metro Court. Liz admits she's freaked out and wishes none of this had happened. To distract her, Finn pulls out a deck of cards to play Black Jack. Liz mentions hearing a voice and explains about the phone call from a patient. She claims she misheard, and blames it on lack of sleep and stress. Finn reassures her and the two kiss.

Maxie and Austin run into Spinelli on their date out. After they leave, Spinelli talks to Sonny about love. Austin discusses a second date with Maxie, but she seems hesitant.

Sonny talks to Nina about Nixon Falls and how he misses it sometimes. Liesl drags Nina away and the two argue about Sonny and Scotty. Britt shows up to join them and breaks up their argument. Liesl and Britt talk about lost loves. Liesl tells her she needs to find someone new and not continue to mope about Jason. Britt talks to Spinelli, who tries to convince her to use the matchmaking service again.

Willow talks to Harmony, begging her to wake up. Harmony opens her eyes for Willow.



