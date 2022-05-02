Skip to main content

Soap Legend Jerry verDorn Dead at 72

Jerry verDorn, 72, died May 1 after a months-long battle with cancer. VerDorn was known for his portrayal of Ross Marler on CBS' long-running soap opera, Guiding Light. He played Springfield's legal eagle from 1979-2005. After GL, verDorn jumped to One Life to Live as Clint Buchanan and stayed with the ABC soap until its cancellation in 2012. He then signed onto OLTL's online revival in 2013.

During his time on GL, verDorn was nominated seven times for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor. He won the award in back-to-back years, 1995 and 1996.

verDorn was born in South Dakota and graduated from Minnesota State Moorhead (its current name). Later, he and his new wife Beth moved to New York, where he honed his craft in stage productions. It was here that CBS casting agents took note of the actor. verDorn also raised money for the American Cancer Society and Autism Speaks through an annual bowling benefit called Stars and Strikes.

verDorn is survived by his wife Beth, two sons and daughters-in-law, three siblings, and three grandchildren.

