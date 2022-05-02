Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan to Return For Neighbours Finale

Ahead of its finale, Australian soap opera Neighbours will welcome back some of its most famous graduates. Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played iconic '80s couple Charlene and Scott, will reprise their roles in time for the last episode on August 1.

Neighbours was canceled earlier this year after 37 years on air. It has struggled in the ratings, which, along with having funding removed by UK broadcasting partner Channel 5, has been a challenge.