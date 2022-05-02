Passions Actress Jossara Jinaro Dead at 48

Passions alum Jossara Jinaro has died at age 48, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On her Facebook fan page, her husband, Matt Bogado, announced that she passed away from cancer on April 27.

Daytime fans will recognize Jinaro from Passions. From 2002 to 2007, she played club owner Rae Thomas, who fell for Simone Russell (Chrystee Pharris/Cathy Jenéen Doe). The role earned Jinaro a 2006 GLAAD Award nomination.

Brazilian-born Jinaro grew up in Colombia before emigrating to America. She left home at age 16 and kicked off her small-screen career with the crime drama Reyes y Rey. She rose to fame as the recurring character Courtney Messina on Judging Amy, guested on ER, Trophy Wife, The Young and the Restless, Animal Kingdom, and The Closer, and starred in the comedy ¡Viva Vegas!.

Most recently, she appeared in an arc on East Los High. Her voice credits include Coco and Birds of Prey, and she served on the EEOC and Latino subcommittee of the Screen Actors Guild, chairing the committee responsible for the SAG study “Missing in Action, Latinos in and out of Hollywood." Her work in movies includes the slasher Devil’s Rejects and as producer/star of the 2016 flick Love Sanchez.

Read Bogado's tribute to his wife below.