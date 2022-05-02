Season 2 of B&B Star Sean Kanan's Studio City Now Available on Amazon Prime

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Sean Kanan (Deacon) is celebrating an exciting occasion. Kanan, series creator, writer, EP, and star of Studio City, has announced that Season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama is now available VOD on Amazon Prime.

Kanan said:

I am unbelievably proud of STUDIO CITY and what we accomplished during season one. It was a project that, with the hard work of an ensemble of talented creatives, came to fruition and won the Daytime Emmy in 2021 for Outstanding Fiction Series. We are excited to bring you season two.

Besides Kanan, who plays soap star Sam Stevens, the cast of the six-episode second season includes Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, General Hospital), Tristan Rogers (Robert, GH), Anna Maria Horsford (ex-Vivienne, B&B), Lilly Melgar (ex-Lily, GH), Justin Torkildsen (ex-Rick, B&B), Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick, B&B), Juliet Vega (On Air with Ka$h), Philip P. Bruenn (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Natalie Burn (The Expendables 3), Erin Soto (48 Hours to Live), and Will Roberts (Last Man Standing).

Kanan co-created Studio City with Jason Antognoli. Timothy Woodward, Jr. is showrunner, EP, writer, and director, while Kanan and Michele Kanan are also writers and executive producers.