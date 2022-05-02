Skip to main content

Steve Burton Confirms Playing Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2)

Steve Burton

Steve Burton (ex-Jason, General Hospital) won't just be appearing on Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2) as a familiar face; he'll also be playing a familiar character. Burton began his daytime career on Days of Our Lives as Harris Michaels, whom he confirmed he will portray once again.

RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: Steve Burton Joins Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2)

Burton told Soap Hub:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Joining Beyond Salem — the limited digital series for the peacock — has been a lot of fun and very nostalgic. I started my daytime career on Days of our Lives in 1988 while on a hiatus from the sitcom I was doing called Out of This World when I was a senior in high school. It’s been really cool to reprise the character I started with, Harris Michaels.

The two-time Emmy winner added:

Daytime is a small world, so I knew a lot of the cast and crew already and met some new peeps. Everyone has been so welcoming, and I am always grateful for new opportunities. Looking forward to the finished product. Stay tuned.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Steve Burton, General Hospital
Days of Our Lives

BREAKING NEWS: Steve Burton Joins DAYS: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2)

By Jillian BoweApr 29, 2022Comment
Kristian Alonso, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: DAYS' Kristian Alfonso Teases Beyond Salem Chapter 2: "The Audience is Going to be in Shock" (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverApr 22, 2022Comment
Kristian Alfonso, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Kristian Alfonso on Beyond Salem Reunion With Peter Reckell: "Looking Forward to Working With Petey"

By Carly SilverApr 21, 2022Comment
Peter Reckell, Kristian Alfonso, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

SHOCKER: Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso Reprise DAYS' Bo and Hope For Beyond Salem

By Carly SilverApr 18, 2022Comment