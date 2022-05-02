Steven Bergman Photography

Steve Burton (ex-Jason, General Hospital) won't just be appearing on Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2) as a familiar face; he'll also be playing a familiar character. Burton began his daytime career on Days of Our Lives as Harris Michaels, whom he confirmed he will portray once again.

Burton told Soap Hub:

Joining Beyond Salem — the limited digital series for the peacock — has been a lot of fun and very nostalgic. I started my daytime career on Days of our Lives in 1988 while on a hiatus from the sitcom I was doing called Out of This World when I was a senior in high school. It’s been really cool to reprise the character I started with, Harris Michaels.

The two-time Emmy winner added: