The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Nikki Becomes Co-CEO of Newman!

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) wants answers from his mom Diane (Susan Walters) about the disappearing act she pulled years ago. Watch for Kyle to make demands on Diane. Will she follow through?

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) gets pearls of wisdom from Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who guides him on the right path. Look for Jack to become stunned by something Ashland (Robert Newman) admits to him. The Abbotts have a family meeting that goes to hell once an unexpected guest shows up.

Adam/Sally: The two (Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope) scheme their next move. Watch for Adam to debate breaking off ties with his family after a plan he has gets crushed.

Victor: Mr. Mumbles (Eric Braeden) backs Victoria (Amelia Heinle).and gives sound advice to Chance (Conner Floyd) and Abby (Melissa Ordway). Watch for Victor to finish up some business he has with an opponent.

Adam/Victoria: These two take two steps forward and 20 back in their relationship. Victoria is thinking about having a co-CEO and before she can name one, Adam decides to head to Victor and demand his big sis name HIM as one, due to the Ashland debacle. He tells their dad she's not capable of running the company and needs him to stay on as co-CEO. When Victoria finds out the petty bett she, decides he's right and names her mama Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) as her co-CEO! Adam is horrified and Victor backs the latest play his eldest makes.

Billy/Lily: The Chancellor CEO (Christel Khalil) warns her beau (Jason Thompson) about his next move. Look for Billy to score a big victory.

Nick/Sharon: The former high school sweethearts (Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case) get a blast from their past. Watch for Sharon to lean more on Nick as she continues to grieve for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

Chloe: The fashionista (Elizabeth Hendrickson) becomes concerned for her bestie Chelsea's (Melissa Claire Egan) mental health.

May Sweeps

Michael/Lauren: The legal maverick (Christian LeBlanc) is still not over Ashland having him tossed in prison down in Peru. Michael wants payback. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) gets this but becomes concerned about how her husband is making things personal.

The Newmans: Victor is behind Victoria's latest move to name Nikki as co-CEO of Newman. Look for the socialite to do well in the role and be ready for the new position. Nikki will be devoted to her job, and Diane will get a reprieve of sorts from her wrath, but she hasn't forgotten about what Diane did. Meanwhile, Adam will not be thrilled with this and is very upset he's been bypassed for the big chair.

Adam's resentment will make Nick come back into the family fold even more, because he knows when his little brother feels slighted by their dad, he's volatile. Viewers know Nick also doesn't play when it comes to Nikki. Will Nick and Adam's newfound truce end? Victoria is still pissed at Ashland's scheme against her but will she soften towards him after he saved her life? Look for Victor to kick into high gear his determination to make Ashland vanish.

Chance: Rey's death will impact the Chancellor heir hugely and positively. Watch for Chance to dedicate himself to closing all of his late colleague and friend's cases as a tribute and a healing process for himself.

Billy/Lily: The Chancellor and Hamilton Winters merger makes Billy wonder where his place in the company is. Chancellor Winters will center on entertainment, which has them in competition with Newman Media. Look for Billy to bond with someone surprising over the merger.

Nick/Sharon: Rey's death will continue to affect Sharon and others he connected with hard. Sharon will move in a different direction, and Nick will be right by her side.

Adam/Sally: The two are in love and think they've found one person who gets them. Adam looks to Sally for understanding, and she provides love and support. The two have no ulterior motives in their relationship.

Diane/Jack/Phyllis/Summer/Kyle: Diane will not rest until Kyle has a place in his life for her. Meanwhile, Diane's return from the dead will become a problem for Summer (Allison Lanier) due to Phyllis wanting Diane to return to where she came from. Kyle appears to be weakening in his stance against Diane. Will there be trouble in paradise for Skyle? Will Jack follow his son's lead?

As Jack and Phyllis start to rekindle their romance, could her animosity towards Diane cause things to crash and burn? Look for Jill (Jess Walton) to come back to Genoa City this summer for Chancellor Winters' launch party and not to hold her tongue about Diane.

Tessa/Mariah: Their (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) wedding is the event of the season and something viewers haven't seen.