WATCH: Drew Barrymore Apologizes For Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Comments (VIDEO)

Drew Barrymore took to Instagram to apologize for recent comments about the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation lawsuit made on The Drew Barrymore Show. Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million after the Aquaman star allegedly implied in a Washington Post op-ed that her relationship with Depp was abusive.

The trial is live-streaming, and Barrymore originally commented:

It’s like one layer of crazy; it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity. I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!

In response to some criticism over her remarks, Barrymore issued an apology in an Instagram video. She stated:

I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself.

She added:

I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person. And I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it….

Watch Drew's complete apology below.