WATCH: The Bold and The Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Talks Filming Steffy Getting Shot (VIDEO)

The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) stopped by Bold Live last week. She chatted with Bold Live host and B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk about Finn's (Tanner Novlan) death and fan reaction.

Did the actress expect fans to be as sad as they were when Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) put a slug in her son? She shared:

I-yes, I expected this reaction 'cause I reacted the exact same way. After hearing what was going on and I was at a grocery store and I was like, what? This is crazy. But again that's our show, you know; you just never know where the storyline is going to go. You can play something one day and then they could say, We're going to move this way,' and then say, 'Nope, nope, let's stop the brakes. We're going to go for it,' or 'We're not going to go.' I think that's just The Bold and the Beautiful, and even though I've been on the show for, oh my God, so many years, it's still so unexpected.

But she found filming these scenes with Brown, whom she noted was also a real-life friend, "so incredible." She explained:

It was tough. It was really tough. Yeah, we...especially while I’m pregnant and then Kimberlin had some surgery, I think it was on her ankle. It was months ago, but she’s still recovering from that, so the shoves and positioning, we were obviously very mindful of each other, but yeah, they were so tough. They were so tough, especially when Finn comes in. I mean, it's just, it was really really emotional. I had the opioid storyline and that was gut-wrenching but this was, like, for me another level because again, I am a mother and I’m about to have a baby. I have a one-year-old and to know that, putting myself in that situation was extremely difficult but I’m happy with how it came out.

And as it turned out, filming scenes where Steffy was in a coma proved a bit of a relief for sleep-deprived MacInnes Wood. She said:

I mean, I'm not going to lie; I lived my best life. I don't sleep because I have a one-year-old and a three-year-old and I'm pregnant.

