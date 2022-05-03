CBS Soap Stars to Attend 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival
From California to Monte Carlo! Stars of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will return to the city in Monaco for the 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival, it was announced today in a press release.
At the festival, which will take place from June 17 to 21, execs and actors from B&B will celebrate the soap's 35th anniversary. They will ring in the occasion with an exclusive screening, to be followed by a signing session. And there will be a meet-up with talent from Y&R, as well.
CEO Laurent Puons said of the festival:
Recommended Articles
After two years affected by the global health crisis, the Festival has returned to the highest international level with a very strong competition which includes many world premieres. The digital platforms have reconfirmed their commitment and we are looking forward to an extremely exciting edition in June. Yet again the Monte-Carlo TV Festival is set to be the best in Europe.