Days of Our Lives' Emily O'Brien: "Gwen is The Boy Who Cried Wolf"

Emily O'Brien, Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives' Gwen (Emily O'Brien) recently saw her romantic dreams die as Abigail (Marci Miller) blew up the British brunette's wedding to Xander (Paul Telfer). To get her half-sister back, Gwen hissed that she had purposefully killed Abigail's grandma Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer). O'Brien discussed Gwen's motivation in the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.

O'Brien said:

Gwen goes back and forth and essentially leaves everybody confused as to whether it's true or not.

Jack (Matt Ashford) asks Gwen to tell the truth, and his long-lost daughter says Laura's passing was an accident; she just wanted to rile up Abigail. But her dad and stepmom aren't sure. O'Brien reflected:

Gwen is the boy who cried wolf. She's said so many things, and then changed what she's said. Why would anyone believe her?

Plus the bad girl wants to hurt Abigail for breaking up her wedding. O'Brien mused:

She's trying to find any way to have one last dig at Abigail, see her suffer a little bit.

