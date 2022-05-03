DC

On episode #1044 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Steve Burton Joins Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Will he boost viewership of Beyond Salem Chapter 2?

Sheila wants to off Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful. If Liam is the only one who can help Steffy why are Ridge and Taylor hovering?

What the hell is going on with Paulina's attraction to TR on Days of Our Lives? Why would any mother, so scarred by abuse that she sacrificed her relationship with her firstborn daughter for nearly thirty years, flip on a dime and be attracted to her abuser? This character was written to be a strong and powerful woman who would let no man harm her again and now everything we know about her has evaporated. Jan moves in with Shawn, much to Belle's chagrin. At least two co-hosts were cringing at the devil in Salem storyline. The hosts debate the viability of the devil getting his hands on Ben and Ciara's baby. Clyde out of prison and being Clyde the Good that made us cringe.

General Hospital has sacrificed a lot of characters and plots to artificially inflate Willow and Michael, but nothing can make them interesting. Somehow a story about Alexis and Harmony became about Carly. Wouldn't the impact of Alexis and Carly uniting against Harmony had been better if they'd recently been at odds over the published article?

The Young and the Restless takes every opportunity to torpedo organic drama outside of the storyline involving Diane. Rey's death was solved quickly. His funeral will be in Miami. Meanwhile, there's zero interesting drama surrounding Mariah and Tessa's upcoming nuptials. At the same time Devon is sitting on a couch telling Lily he has no interest in doing anything interesting. If the characters aren't interested in drama why should viewers?

On episode #116 of the Geek Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Mo Walker and Dan Pearce react to the news that Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow have been cancelled by The CW.

Dan is in his feelings over the loss of Legends of Tomorrow. Did the cast become too unwieldy? How did the budget sustain so many characters with super powers. Why were Ava and Gary allowed to devour the show?

Was the writing on the wall for one or both of these shows? Did Batwoman ever find its footing creatively after Ruby Rose exited? Did it get distracted by supporting character storylines?

What do these two cancellations mean for remaining superhero shows on The CW: The Flash, Superman and Lois, Stargirl and Naomi? Will The Flash have a shortened final season? Could Stargirl and Superman and Lois jump to HBO Max?

