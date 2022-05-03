FOX Nation Sets Sharon Osbourne Documentary

Photo: Art Streiber/CBS

Go behind the scenes with former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne. FOX Nation will debut a documentary series about her, Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back, this September. The doc will be in four parts and will highlight the controversy around Osbourne's exit from The Talk.

FOX Nation President Jason Klarman stated:

We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story. From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television's first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from The Talk, Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all.

Osbourne shared:

FOX Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career. I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families.

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back will include interviews with Sharon's husband Ozzy and two of her kids, Jack and Kelly, as well as with Piers Morgan and Meghan McCain.