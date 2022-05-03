Skip to main content

FOX Nation Sets Sharon Osbourne Documentary

Sharon Osbourne, The Talk

Go behind the scenes with former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne. FOX Nation will debut a documentary series about her, Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back, this September. The doc will be in four parts and will highlight the controversy around Osbourne's exit from The Talk.

FOX Nation President Jason Klarman stated:

We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story. From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television's first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from The Talk, Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Osbourne shared:

FOX Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career. I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families.

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back will include interviews with Sharon's husband Ozzy and two of her kids, Jack and Kelly, as well as with Piers Morgan and Meghan McCain.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne
Talk Shows

WATCH: Jack Osbourne "Surprised" Mom Sharon in the Creation of Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Documentary

By Jillian BoweJul 10, 2020Comment
Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne
Talk Shows

SNEAK PEEK: Ozzy, Sharon, and Jack Osbourne Discuss New Series 'The Osbournes Want To Believe'

By Jillian BoweJul 30, 2020Comment
Sharon Osbourne, The Talk
Talk Shows

Sharon Osbourne to Appear on Real Time with Bill Maher This Friday

By Carly SilverApr 14, 2021Comment
Sharon Osbourne Hair
Talk Shows

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne Shows Off New Silver 'Do on The Talk

By Carly SilverFeb 19, 2020Comment