Sara Haines Talks Welcoming Rotating Guest Hosts For Season 25 of The View

ABC/Lou Rocco

Season 25 of The View has seen many big names sit in on the panel. Veteran host Sara Haines shared her insights with TV Insider on being part of the chatfest and the influx of new faces.

Haines returned to The View in 2020 after departing to concentrate on other projects in 2018. She mused:

I love doing it. It’s an honor to have a platform where I can share in conversations on things that I think about, things that are timely, and can be difficult to talk about. It’s an honor to be a part of The View.

What has having a rotating list of guests been like? She dished:

I always love seeing new people so I’ve enjoyed this year. We knew at the beginning of this season that the show was going to take a breath and see who could be brought in [as guests]. It’s like having a new friend joining you and your partner for dinner. Let’s see how this goes!