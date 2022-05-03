Skip to main content

Whoopi Goldberg on The View: "Getting an Abortion is Not Easy"

In response to the Supreme Court's draft decision on Roe v. WadeThe View's Whoopi Goldberg spoke out. On the talk show today, she expressed her dismay at a possible ruling that could overturn a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

She said:

This law came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean. It has nothing to do with your religion. This is not a religious issue; this is not a religious issue. This is a human issue.

She added:

If you care about me as a human being, you should know three things. Getting an abortion is not easy. Making that decision is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly; it’s not something you can just do. It is a hard, awful decision that people make. And if you don’t have the wherewithal to understand that, to start this conversation with ‘I know how hard this must be for you,’ if you’re starting it by telling me I’m going to burn in hell, then you’re not looking out for me as a human being, whether I subscribe to your religion or not.

Watch the clip below.

