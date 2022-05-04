Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2) and Days of Our Lives will welcome a new face for a familiar character. Played by Abigail Klein, Stephanie Johnson, daughter of Patch (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), will appear on both the Peacock streaming show and the NBC soap, Soaps.com confirms.

Head writer Ron Carlivati told the site:

We’ll see her first in Beyond Salem. One of the great things about [the spinoff] is that it gives us an opportunity to catch up with people who have left town, given that almost the entire story takes place in these other locations. This is an example of that.

It will be interesting to find out where she is in her life and what might bring her back to Salem.

Klein's TV credits include There's....Johnny!, GLOW, S.W.A.T., American Housewife, Code Black, Drop Dead Diva, Castle, The Comeback, The Young and the Restless, and 90210. She starred in the 2020 Lifetime TV movie Christmas on Ice; on the big screen, she appeared in Transformers: Age of Extinction and Butterfly Caught.