Booked and Busy: One Life to Live Grad Tika Sumpter Joins Starz' Run the World For Season 2
This week in ABC soap grad news, Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla, One Life to Live) is returning to TV in Season 2 of Starz's hit comedy Run the World. In news from CBS daytime alums, Wendy Moniz (ex-Dinah, Guiding Light) will guest on next week's episode of FBI: Most Wanted and Nia Long (ex-Kat) and Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) are linking up for The Best Man Holiday.
Days of Our Lives
- Tina Huang (Melinda) has narrated the audiobook for Activities of Daily Living by Lisa Hsiao Chen
General Hospital
- Adrienne Barbeau (ex-Suzanne) has co-edited a book on the musical Grease, in which she starred, released on June 7, the 50th anniversary of its Broadway opening
- Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) stars in Last Three Days, available now on Paramount+
- Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) launched a line of matcha-based skincare with Kumiko founder Catalina Aguirre
Guiding Light
- Wendy Moniz (ex-Dinah) will guest star as Judge April Brooks on the FBI: Most Wanted episode "Greatest Hits," airing May 10 at 10 PM EST on CBS
- Andrea Navedo (ex-Theresa) headlines the baseball drama film The Royal, out July 15
- Nia Long (ex-Kat) and Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) will return to The Best Man franchise for Peacock‘s The Best Man: The Final Chapters
- Paul Wesley (ex-Max) will headline/produce Confessions (working title) for Netflix, which is based on Jason Smith's article based on Jason Smith’s non-fiction 2015 article "The Confessions of a Drug-Addicted High School Teacher"
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in the werewolf horror/thriller film Year 2
- Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) has signed on to star in the Apple comedy series Mrs. American Pie
One Live to Live
- Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla) has signed on to recur on Season 2 of Starz's comedy series Run the World, playing Naomi, the bio mom of Amari (Ellie Reine) who has come home from the Navy and asserts her place in her daughter's life
- Tobias Truvillion (ex-Vincent) has joined the cast of Peacock‘s The Best Man: The Final Chapters as handsome Will, who's on an island vacation
- Jill Remez (ex-Juanita) stars in Wide Open, bringing 10 real-life stories of Jewish individuals to life, from The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre, in Santa Monica, California
- Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa) just wrapped directing the film My Partner's Wife, she shared on Instagram, and will move on to direct Christmas on Repeat
Ryan's Hope
- Marg Helgenberger (ex-Siobhan) returns for All Rise Season 3 on OWN, premiering June 7 at 8 PM EST
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura) will guest star on How We Roll as Loretta, airing May 12 at 9:30 PM EST on CBS
The Young and the Restless