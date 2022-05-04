Booked and Busy: One Life to Live Grad Tika Sumpter Joins Starz' Run the World For Season 2

Steven Bergman Photography

This week in ABC soap grad news, Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla, One Life to Live) is returning to TV in Season 2 of Starz's hit comedy Run the World. In news from CBS daytime alums, Wendy Moniz (ex-Dinah, Guiding Light) will guest on next week's episode of FBI: Most Wanted and Nia Long (ex-Kat) and Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) are linking up for The Best Man Holiday.

Days of Our Lives

Tina Huang (Melinda) has narrated the audiobook for Activities of Daily Living by Lisa Hsiao Chen

General Hospital

Adrienne Barbeau (ex-Suzanne) has co-edited a book on the musical Grease, in which she starred, released on June 7, the 50th anniversary of its Broadway opening

Guiding Light

Wendy Moniz (ex-Dinah) will guest star as Judge April Brooks on the FBI: Most Wanted episode "Greatest Hits," airing May 10 at 10 PM EST on CBS

One Live to Live

Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla) has signed on to recur on Season 2 of Starz's comedy series Run the World, playing Naomi, the bio mom of Amari ( Ellie Reine ) who has come home from the Navy and asserts her place in her daughter's life

Passions

Jill Remez (ex-Juanita) stars in Wide Open, bringing 10 real-life stories of Jewish individuals to life, from The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre, in Santa Monica, California

Ryan's Hope

Marg Helgenberger (ex-Siobhan) returns for All Rise Season 3 on OWN, premiering June 7 at 8 PM EST

Search for Tomorrow

Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura) will guest star on How We Roll as Loretta, airing May 12 at 9:30 PM EST on CBS

The Young and the Restless