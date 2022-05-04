Days of Our Lives Scribe Ron Carlivati: "We Are Definitely in The Final Arc of The Devil Story"

Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati is teasing exciting times ahead in Salem. He told Soaps.com that the Devil possession storyline is about to peak, just as Ciara (Victoria Konefal) gives birth to Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) baby.

Carlivati said:

We are definitely in the final arc of the devil story. Everything is coming to a head, Ciara’s giving birth and the stakes could not be higher. We will see all of her loved ones coming together in an effort to stand between the devil and his ultimate plan for not only the baby but the town of Salem.

Yes, Satan is still after the "Cin" baby. Carlivati previewed:

From the beginning, we knew that the climax of the story would be Ciara giving birth. We also knew that this was a story we would tell in three arcs, all of which would center on Marlena [Deidre Hall] and her family. First was the possession of Marlena herself, followed by the the devil jumping into first Johnny [Carson Boatman] and then Allie [Lindsay Arnold].

And the race is on to protect the latest Brady child. He expained: