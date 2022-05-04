Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Scribe Ron Carlivati: "We Are Definitely in The Final Arc of The Devil Story"

Robert Scott Wilson, Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati is teasing exciting times ahead in Salem. He told Soaps.com that the Devil possession storyline is about to peak, just as Ciara (Victoria Konefal) gives birth to Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) baby.

Carlivati said:

We are definitely in the final arc of the devil story. Everything is coming to a head, Ciara’s giving birth and the stakes could not be higher. We will see all of her loved ones coming together in an effort to stand between the devil and his ultimate plan for not only the baby but the town of Salem.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Yes, Satan is still after the "Cin" baby. Carlivati previewed:

From the beginning, we knew that the climax of the story would be Ciara giving birth. We also knew that this was a story we would tell in three arcs, all of which would center on Marlena [Deidre Hall] and her family. First was the possession of Marlena herself, followed by the the devil jumping into first Johnny [Carson Boatman] and then Allie [Lindsay Arnold].

And the race is on to protect the latest Brady child. He expained:

Everyone is on the line. These are life-or-death stakes, with many of our beloved characters coming together to save not only the baby and Ciara, but Allie’s soul.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ben Weston, Ciara Brady, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Head Writer Ron Carlivati Teases February Sweeps

By Carly SilverFeb 1, 2021Comment
Ron Carlivati
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Head Writer Ron Carlivati Talks Tripp's Troubling Tidings

By Carly SilverNov 4, 2020Comment
Johnny DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Johnny and Allie Read All About Grandma Marlena’s Dance With The Devil

By Joshua BaldwinSep 17, 2021Comment
Dr. Marlena Evans, Doug Williams, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Fall Preview: The Devil Is So Busy in Salem (VIDEO)

By Joshua BaldwinSep 17, 2021Comment