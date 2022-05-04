Daytime Stars React to Abortion Rights Being at Risk

Recently, Politico obtained an initial majority draft opinion by the Supreme Court to overturn on Roe v. Wade. Such a decision would move away from federal constitutional protections of abortion rights, and now soap stars and talk show hosts are speaking out.

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital) opened up on Twitter about the importance of protecting women's reproductive rights, stating:

She also discussed having a "safe and legal abortion" four decades ago, saying:

Greg Rikaart (Leo, Days of Our Lives) chimed in:

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, The Young and the Restless) expressed a message of solidarity:

Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily, GH) added:

Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, The Bold and the Beautiful) posted a moving message on Instagram:

The Price is Right host Drew Carey chimed in, encouraging people to vote:

The Real's Loni Love made a quip about the sexism in the draft decision, tweeting:

And her co-host Garcelle Beauvais chimed in: