Dr. Phil Ties Live With Kelly and Ryan Atop Syndicated Ratings

The Dr. Phil Show is once again the ratings king in the syndicated talk show race. Dr. Phil tied with Live with Kelly and Ryan during the week ending April 24, adding 14 percent at first place with a 1.6 live plus same day national household ratings, notes Nexttv.com.

According to the site, Nielsen reports both shows tied in daytime's key demos of women 25-54 at 0.6. For the past six weeks Dr. Phil was behind Live with Kelly and Ryan while the latter either tied or was on top of the ratings race 37 times in the past 50 weeks.

Live with Kelly and Ryan lost six percent, while The Ellen DeGeneres Show saw a 11 percent gain and an eleven week high 1.0. The show improved 50% from last year when it saw former First Lady Michelle Obama guest on April 19. The Kelly Clarkson Show continued to rise in the ratings and at 0.9, with Tamron Hall coming in fifth with 0.7 and tying Maury and Rachael Ray, with both holding steady. The Wendy Williams Show saw an uptick at 17% and Steve Wilkos remained at 0.6 for the ninth week in a row as The Drew Barrymore Show stayed at a 0.5.