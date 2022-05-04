Drew Barrymore Reveals Britney Spears as Dream Talk Show Guest

YouTube

As Drew Barrymore gears up for Season 3 of The Drew Barrymore Show, she is working harder than ever on her daytime career. She told Variety about how she has learned to understand younger audiences and shares her dream guest.

The E.T. actress admitted:

Broadcast television is not the way an entire generation absorbs their content. We’re trying not to be naive.

As a frequent guest on daytime and primetime talk shows over the decades, Barrymore has honed her skills as an interviewer. She explained:

I learned to become a better listener. In the beginning, I over-talked to people, which I felt embarrassed about. There’s an art figuring out how to navigate a conversation — and when to stop talking.

Barrymore would love to have Britney Spears on The Drew Barrymore Show. The two have much in common, having both started out as child stars and grown up in the glare of the limelight.

The Charlie's Angels star said, that although she has not yet asked Spears to appear on her program, she believes that they could have an "openhearted" chat. Barrymore mused: