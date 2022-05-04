Inga Cadranel

On today's General Hospital recap: Martin's back in town and reunites with Lucy. Lucy wants their relationship to go public and doesn't care what Valentin thinks of it. Martin hesitates, but ultimately agrees with her.

Valentin cryptically tells someone on the phone that he knows what needs to be done and will do it no matter what it costs him. He runs into Martin and Lucy, and is not happy, but Martin says Valentin won't dictate who he dates. Valentin offers them his good wishes.

Finn and Liz's romance ends with phone calls from their kids, so Finn heads back to his room. Later, Liz comes out of the bathroom to find the pillows torn up, and yells for Finn, who runs in. Police are called and Rory takes Liz's statement. She realizes she didn't use the security latch, so anyone with a key card could have entered.

The two head down to the restaurant where they run into Lucy. They tell her about the break in. Liz mentions forgetting her phone in her room, so Finn heads back to get it. He checks in with Rory who says no one got on or off the elevator at the time of the break in. Finn doesn't understand how someone could be doing these things. Liz tells Lucy that whoever is doing this is following her and the police can't help her. Liz asks for the name of the medium that Lucy mentioned.

Maxie puts the brakes on a second date, but Austin thinks she's looking for an excuse. Maxie agrees that she doesn't want to rush into anything after a year running from Peter. Austin says it's okay for them to stay just friends, but then Maxie kisses him. Georgie catches them kissing and is less than amused. Austin is forced to leave.

Sonny joins Nina, who tells him about Harmony's accident. She thinks Sonny should go be with Michael and Willow. Sonny disagrees, saying his relationship with Michael has deteriorated too much. The two share a dance.

TJ informs Michael and Willow that Harmony is breathing on her own, but she's in and out of consciousness. TJ says if she improves overnight they'll take her back into surgery to finish. He tells Willow that her mother needs to remain calm.

Michael and Carly talk about Harmony, and how he can't forgive her for what she did to Carly. He thinks Willow is better off without Harmony in her life. Carly asks if Michael reached out to Sonny, but he says he's done with his father and wants nothing from him

Willow sits and talks to Harmony, who eventually wakes up, and says she's sorry. Harmony tries to tell Willow something, stressing herself out. TJ tells Willow to leave and she insists Carly tell her what her mother needs her to know. Carly wants to wait and TJ tells them that Harmony is critical and needs her rest. Michael and Willow head out for a break, while Carly stands watch.

Harmony wakes up and Carly tells her that Willow doesn't know that Harmony isn't her birth mother. Carly says Willow deserves to know the truth. Carly wants to know what it's all about and Harmony says, "Nina."



