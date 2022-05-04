Skip to main content

John McCook and Jennifer Gareis to Visit Bold Live on May 6

John McCook, Jennifer Gareis

The Bold and the Beautiful delivered a shocker yesterday by revealing former spouses Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) were making honey-sweet love on the side. Now, both actors will appear on this week's episode of Bold Live to delve into their characters' latest deeds.

The show tweeted:

Submit your questions and call in to Bold Live on Friday, May 6, starting at 7 PM EST; watch the show live on YouTube here.

