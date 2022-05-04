Syndicated Pictionary Game Show Clears 90 Percent of U.S.

CBS Media Ventures/Fox First Run

Popular game Pictionary is heading to television. The Mattel charades-inspired game has been cleared throughout 90 percent of the country and is eyeing a fall 2022 national launch. Deadline is reporting the game show, which is being produced by both CBS Media Ventures and Fox First Run, saw CBS Stations, Gray, Nexstar, Sinclair and Tegna sign on to televise.

Pictionary will be hosted by Jerry O'Connell and has gotten cleared by Fox TV stations all across the Fox-owned stations in major markets such as New York and Los Angeles. Jonathan Bingaman, EVP of Sales for CBS Media Ventures, said in a released statement about the upcoming show:

Game shows have been a consistent performer for stations, so they really embraced the opportunity to add a well-known brand like Pictionary to their lineups. We’re excited to launch this franchise nationally this fall.

The series will follow the same premise of the original game; two teams with three players each will have one celebrity captain. One of the players will draw images which are based on a word or phrase located on randomly chosen cards. Their team members must guess what was written on the card based on the drawing by their teammate. The grand prize winners will face off for will be a trip to an exotic destination. Stephen Brown, EVP of Programming and Development, Fox Television Stations and Fox First Run, said about the venture,