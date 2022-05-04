Skip to main content

Victoria Konefal Dishes Ciara's Pregnancy and Birthing Scenes on Days of Our Lives

Victoria Konefal

As Ciara Brady Weston on Days of Our LivesVictoria Konefal has had to play some unique storylines in recent months. At the moment, Ciara is about to give birth to her first child, but she's been abducted! Konefal discussed Ciara's evolution as a mom-to-be and filming giving birth in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Now that she is expecting a bundle of joy, Ciara has matured even more. Konefal explained:

Ciara’s never really had a chance to be maternal and seriously adult. I feel like once you become a mom or are a mom-to-be, your mentality and the way you treat the world kind of shifts. You start seeing things in a way of, ‘Would this be good for my baby?’ It’s very fun to get to play Ciara in a very mature capacity, which I hadn’t gotten to do before.

What was it like filming Ciara popping out Baby Weston? Was the Emmy winner nervous? Konefal said:

No, because I had done something similar beforehand on the show. It was during one of Ben’s daydreams or one of his dreams when Ciara was missing. Ciara was giving birth, and they named the baby Bo. It was a big thing. That was the first time I was introduced to giving birth on daytime. I was nervous then. Now I’m kind of okay with it. I’ve already dipped my toe in the water.

And did she consult anyone behind the scenes before shooting the fantasy scenes? Konefal added:

I talked to Janet [Spellman-Drucker, producer] and Albert [Alarr, co-executive producer]. They talked me through it. Told me what they were expecting in the scenes. Then I delivered the best I could. No pun intended!

