Newman Media: Sally interrupts Victor and Adam's discussion about Diane. Victor claims she's dangerous and warns them to stay away from her. Adam wants to talk about Victoria. After Victor leaves, Sally tells Adam that Victor wants him to have the co-CEO job, but now he must go to charm Victoria.

Abbott mansion: Kyle admits to Jack he doesn't know what do do about Diane. Jack advises him to take all the time he needs. Kyle says he needs answers and heads out to see Diane.

Newman: Victoria talks to Nikki about Adam taking over Ashland's position. She feels insulted and angry at Victor. Nikki's surprised at Victoria's ultimatum about leaving the company if Adam comes on board. Victoria has a solution that Victor can't ignore...promoting Nikki. Nikki doesn't feel great about being a pawn in her game, but Victoria outlines why she'd rather have Nikki than Adam.

Nikki worries about being a co-CEO in name only and doesn't want to cause more strife in the family. Victoria tells her she can help her take some work off her plate and thinks they will work well together.

Adam comes to Victoria and says he wants and opportunity to talk to her about Victor. He acknowledges their history is tricky, but he thinks he can help her with the increased workload from Newman Media. Adam wants a chance to work with Victoria and says he doesn't need the title. Victoria tells him she already hired Nikki.

Grand Phoenix: Billy asks Ashland why he's staying in town. Ashland tells Billy it's none of his business, but Billy tells him to stay away from Victoria. Ashland thinks Lily will get tired of him barging in on to save his ex-wife. Billy throws Victor's revenge up in his face and leaves. Ashland calls Jack and requests a meeting.

Diane's bags are packed and she tells Kyle she wants to give him space. He wants to know how he can tell if she's really changed. Kyle says he can't reconcile the two Dianes. She offers to answer any question he has. Kyle wonders how she got help and Diane talks about her therapist and her years-long process. She tells Kyle if he doesn't accept her, she'll go back to LA and deal with it. Diane says Kyle was the only good part of her and loving him was not an act. He agrees to leave the door open to give her a chance. Kyle asks her not to go back to LA.

Society: Ashland tells Jack about his dirty deeds. He wants to keep Harrison as out of the loop as possible. Jack rips him a new one and wonders when he's leaving town. Ashland says he's loves two people in the world, Victoria and Harrison. He can't do anything about Victoria's feelings, but he wants to spare Harrison. Jack realizes Ashland wants him to advocate for him with Kyle and Summer. Jack refuses to help and warns him not to go to Kyle right now.

Billy podcast: Billy angrily talks about the type of man Ashland is, but doesn't mention his name.

Crimson Lights: Nikki tells Victor about Victoria's proposition to promote her to the co-CEO position. Nikki says she accepted and explains why. Victor agrees not to fight it.

Random Thoughts:

-Billy, shut up please.

-I thought for a split second Sally might have known Diane by her facial expression.

-Newman women running Newman...what a novel idea.

-Interesting conversation between Jack and Ashland. After Diane's games, Jack's in no mood.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.