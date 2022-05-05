49th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced!
The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were announced today on The Talk. The ceremony will be held and broadcast live on June 24 in Pasadena, California. Keep on reading to see if your favorite actors, actresses, and daytime dramas received nods for the categories announced on The Talk!
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem
Outstanding Lead Performance by Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott - The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black - Days of Our Lives
John McCook as Eric Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful
James Reynolds as Abe Carver - Days of Our Lives
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott - The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Marci Miller as Abigail Deveraux - Days of Our Lives
Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair - The Young and the Restless
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves - General Hospital
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos - General Hospital
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker - Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter - The Bold and the Beautiful
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis - General Hospital
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen Blake - Days of Our Lives
Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman - The Young and the Restless
Kelly Thiebaud as Britt Westbourne - General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton - The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault - General Hospital
Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber - The Bold and the Beautiful
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine - General Hospital
Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales - The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Alyvia Alyn Lind - The Young and the Restless
Lindsay Arnold - Days of Our Lives
Nicholas Chavez - General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla - General Hospital
William Lipton - General Hospital
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series
Robert Gossett - General Hospital
Ted King - The Bold and the Beautiful
Michael Lowry - Days of Our Lives
Naomi Matsuda - The Bold and the Beautiful
Ptosha Storey - The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
Beyond Salem
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
Beyond Salem
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let's Make a Deal
The Price is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady - Let's Make a Deal
Steve Harvey - Family Feud
Leah Remini - People Puzzler
Pat Sajak - Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Pat Sajak - Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
GMA3: What You Need to Know
Peace of Mind with Taraji
Red Table Talk
Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Hot Ones
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Today Show with Hoda and Jenna