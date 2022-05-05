49th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced!

Photo Credit: NATAS

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were announced today on The Talk. The ceremony will be held and broadcast live on June 24 in Pasadena, California. Keep on reading to see if your favorite actors, actresses, and daytime dramas received nods for the categories announced on The Talk!

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Outstanding Lead Performance by Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott - The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black - Days of Our Lives

John McCook as Eric Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful

James Reynolds as Abe Carver - Days of Our Lives

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott - The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Marci Miller as Abigail Deveraux - Days of Our Lives

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair - The Young and the Restless

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves - General Hospital

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos - General Hospital

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker - Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter - The Bold and the Beautiful

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis - General Hospital

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen Blake - Days of Our Lives

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman - The Young and the Restless

Kelly Thiebaud as Britt Westbourne - General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton - The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault - General Hospital

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber - The Bold and the Beautiful

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine - General Hospital

Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales - The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Alyvia Alyn Lind - The Young and the Restless

Lindsay Arnold - Days of Our Lives

Nicholas Chavez - General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla - General Hospital

William Lipton - General Hospital

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series

Robert Gossett - General Hospital

Ted King - The Bold and the Beautiful

Michael Lowry - Days of Our Lives

Naomi Matsuda - The Bold and the Beautiful

Ptosha Storey - The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let's Make a Deal

The Price is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady - Let's Make a Deal

Steve Harvey - Family Feud

Leah Remini - People Puzzler

Pat Sajak - Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak - Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

GMA3: What You Need to Know

Peace of Mind with Taraji

Red Table Talk

Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tamron Hall

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show

Hot Ones

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Today Show with Hoda and Jenna