ABC/Craig Sjodin

He might be playing Drew Cain on General Hospital, but Cameron Mathison is still keeping his crown as King of Christmas. Deadline reports that the popular actor will star in the forthcoming GAC Family holiday movie The Christmas Farm.

Alongside Hallmark staple Jill Wagner, Mathison will headline the flick, slated to debut during GAC Family's yearly “Great American Christmas” celebration. Wagner will play marketing exec Janie, who returns home for the holidays to Woodland Falls after her great-uncle passes away.

Unsure what to do with her newly-inherited childhood home, Janie honors her great-uncle's last wish: to plan and host the town's Winter Wonderland. And her relative might be matchmaking from beyond the grave, as she meets the man he arranged to assist her with the event: farmhand Dylan (Mathison). But with a boyfriend and a job back in New York City, will Janie resist her ties to Woodland Falls after the holiday is over?

GAC Family's "Great American Christmas" programming kicks off Oct. 28.