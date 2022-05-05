Skip to main content

General Hospital's Cameron Mathison to Headline GAC Family's The Christmas Farm

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital

He might be playing Drew Cain on General Hospital, but Cameron Mathison is still keeping his crown as King of Christmas. Deadline reports that the popular actor will star in the forthcoming GAC Family holiday movie The Christmas Farm.

Alongside Hallmark staple Jill Wagner, Mathison will headline the flick, slated to debut during GAC Family's yearly “Great American Christmas” celebration. Wagner will play marketing exec Janie, who returns home for the holidays to Woodland Falls after her great-uncle passes away. 

Unsure what to do with her newly-inherited childhood home, Janie honors her great-uncle's last wish: to plan and host the town's Winter Wonderland. And her relative might be matchmaking from beyond the grave, as she meets the man he arranged to assist her with the event: farmhand Dylan (Mathison). But with a boyfriend and a job back in New York City, will Janie resist her ties to Woodland Falls after the holiday is over?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

GAC Family's "Great American Christmas" programming kicks off Oct. 28. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Cameron Mathison
General Hospital

Cameron Mathison Heads to GH

By Carly SilverApr 5, 2021Comment
Cameron Mathison, General Hospital
General Hospital

Cameron Mathison Discusses "Different" Character on GH

By Carly SilverAug 2, 2021Comment
Drew Cain, Scout Cain, General Hospital
General Hospital

Cameron Mathison Talks Drew's "Second Chance" With His Family on GH

By Carly SilverDec 20, 2021Comment
Cameron Mathison, General Hospital
General Hospital

Cameron Mathison Says He'll Make GH Debut This Summer

By Carly SilverApr 16, 2021Comment