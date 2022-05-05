Dominic Zamprogna

On today's General Hospital recap: Chet's back in town and lets Sonny know he's ready to get back to managing the gym, meaning Dex is out of a job. Dex is willing to do anything to stay on at the gym and ends up breaking up a fight between two members. Sonny thinks Dex might have a future.

Dante shows up and tells Sonny what happened with Carly and Alexis the night before. Sonny's first instinct is to call Carly, but realizes she would have called him herself if she'd wanted him to know. Dante believes everyone was too distracted to let Sonny know. Dante worries that Sonny has become more isolated. Sonny promises things are handled and Dante doesn't need to worry. Later, Sonny leaves a message for Carly.

Britt offers condolences to TJ after losing his first patient, agreeing that nothing prepares you for the first one. TJ says he feels helpless and useless. Britt reassures him and says he needs to combine compassion with efficient care, and TJ will need to learn not to internalize every loss. Britt offers to cover TJ's shift if he wants some time with Molly and he ends up taking her offer.

Terry and Liz hang out at the spa. Terry wants an update on what's been happening with the stalker. Liz says Aiden believes it's Franco's ghost. Amy shows up and Terry is surprised to see her having her nails done when she should be at work. Amy says she was with TJ last night when he lost his patient and it upset her. Amy complains, and she and Terry get into an argument.

Terry and Liz head back to the hospital where Terry complains to Britt about Amy blowing off work. Britt points out that Amy lost a patient and needed the time.

Brook Lynn joins Chase and Violet's tea party with lightsabers in hand since it's supposed to be May the 4th. The two make flirty small talk before making a date for dinner with Violet and Leo.

Carly tells Michael that Willow will need her strength for what will come next. Michael's worried this will go public and the press will be all over it. He says he doesn't know how to protect Willow from the fallout. Michael doesn't understand why Harmony did what she did and why she would jeopardize her relationship with Willow. Carly says Harmony made the choice to hurt people.

Dante shows up to update Willow, but she wants to know why Harmony tried to kill Alexis and Carly. Carly explains that she found papers that Harmony had committed a crime. Dante says Harmony had killed before. Dante explains that Harmony killed Neil and Brendan, then tried to kill Carly and Alexis to cover it up. Willow doesn't believe her mother was a murderer. Dante says Harmony went to great lengths to hide a secret from her past and Willow's. Willow wants to know the secret. Dante tells her that according to Neil's notes, Willow was not Harmony's biological daughter. Carly remembers Harmony telling her that Nina was the mother, but doesn't share with the class.



