Ratings, Rants, and Raves: CBS Soaps Post Huge Yearly Gains in Total Viewers

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of April 25-29, 2022. Daytime came back down to earth this week with most shows shedding viewers with just a few exceptions. Let’s get into it…

On the game show front, The Price is Right (4.236 million/had a solid week when compared to the rest of daytime. The CBS game show, in its 50th season, dropped an average of 177,000 total viewers (across both half hours) for the week. The news gets better for TPIR, as it held steady or gained in all key demos. Saving the best for last, TPIR is up a very impressive 248.5 thousand viewers compared to this week last year.

Let’s Make A Deal (2.618 million) was one of the few daytime broadcast shows to post weekly gains, adding an average of 22,000 total viewers (across both half hours). LMAD held steady across key demos and dropped only 25,000 total viewers compared to this week last year. Overall, a pretty good week for the game shows!

On the talk show front, The Talk was the only show in its genre to post gains adding 41,000 total viewers for the week. The CBS talker dipped slightly and held steady in key demo categories. The REALLY good news is that this week last year, The Talk hit series lows in total viewers. One year later, the talker has gained an impressive 339,000 total viewers!

On the daytime drama front, General Hospital (2.198 million/1.5) was the only daytime drama (and one of two daytime broadcast shows) to post gains adding 18,000 total viewers for the week as Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) used Harmony (Inga Cadranel) as a speed bump, and Laura (Genie Francis) foiled Esme’s (Avery Pohl) plans. The ABC sudser held steady across all key demos and gained a healthy 95,000 total viewers from this week last year.

The Bold and the Beautiful (3.179 million/2.1) dropped a bit from last week, shedding 34,000 total viewers as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) regained her memory, and Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) reminisced about their hot affair. The CBS sudser dropped a bit and held steady across key demos, but can hold its chin up high, as it is up a whopping 546,000 total viewers from this week last year. To add to the celebration, B&B still had its second largest audience of the season and the largest yearly gains of any daytime broadcast series. Over the past six weeks, B&B has gained 512,000 total viewers.

The Young and the Restless (3.58 million/2.4) came down to earth a bit from last week dropping 92,000 total viewers as Kyle (Michael Mealor) reunited with the not-so-dead Diane (Susan Walters), and Sharon (Sharon Case) continued to reel from Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) death. The #1 daytime drama dropped a bit and held steady across key demos, but can stand proud with its CBS sibling, as it gained 452,000 total viewers from this week last year.

Days of Our Lives (1.681 million/1.1) dropped the most of the daytime dramas this past week shedding 137,000 total viewers as a possessed Allie (Lindsay Arnold) kidnapped Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and made off with Ciara (Victoria Konefal), and Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) upset Belle’s (Martha Madison) apple cart by moving Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) into their home. The NBC sudser held steady across all key demos and gained a respectable 64,000 viewers from this week last year.

