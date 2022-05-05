Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem's Steve Burton Announces Real-Life Separation From Wife

Sheree and Steve Burton

Season two Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem star Steve Burton and his wife, nutrition and fitness coach Sheree Burton (née Gustin), have called it quits. The former General Hospital actor made the announcement on his Instagram story that he and his estranged wife have separated after 23 years of marriage. 

Burton posted: 

Steve Burton Instagram

Sheree hasn't responded to Burton's announcement. The couple share three kids, Makena 18, and Jack 16, and Brooklyn, 7.

