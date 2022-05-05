Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Annika Noelle (Hope) has been on a journey with her character. She shared with Soap Opera Digest the challenges of playing the Logan blonde and what she'd like to see Hope do next.

She mused:

I admire her ability to see the best in people, even when she has been knocked down. To not immediately turn toward fear and suspicion but to continually open up her heart, even with the risk of getting hurt — to put it simply, her ability to see the glass as half full.

But Noelle would like to see Hope break out of her mold a bit, explaining:

I would love to see Hope rebel at some point. I think she tries so hard to maintain her halo and it would be entertaining to not only see it slip, but for her to take it off herself, throw caution to the wind and take a walk on the wild side. Whether that comes from a split personality or dating a bad boy, it would be a fun note to play.

She suggested: