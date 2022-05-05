The Steve Wilkos Show Renewed For Season 16 in First-Run Broadcast Syndication

YouTube

The Steve Wilkos Show is coming back for Season 16. In a press release, Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, announced that NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has re-upped the chatfest again. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios also sold its catalogue of episodes of Maury and The Jerry Springer Show into national syndication.

Wilson stated:

'The Steve Wilkos Show' is one of the best success stories in first-run syndication and I am so proud of Steve and his entire team who puts their incredible passion for storytelling into making a show that resonates with viewers. We're also thrilled that our legendary shows, 'Maury' and 'The Jerry Springer Show,' will be a part of Syndication Studio's daytime lineup for years to come.

The Steve Wilkos Show averages 900,000 daily viewers, many of whom fall into the Adults 25-54 category, this season. For local station partners, the chatfest build on its lead-ins among Women 25-54.

The show is EP-ed by Rachelle Wilkos, distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, and produced by Stamford Media Center Productions.