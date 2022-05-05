Skip to main content

The Steve Wilkos Show Renewed For Season 16 in First-Run Broadcast Syndication

Steve Wilkos

The Steve Wilkos Show is coming back for Season 16. In a press release, Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, announced that NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has re-upped the chatfest again. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios also sold its catalogue of episodes of Maury and The Jerry Springer Show into national syndication.

Wilson stated:

'The Steve Wilkos Show' is one of the best success stories in first-run syndication and I am so proud of Steve and his entire team who puts their incredible passion for storytelling into making a show that resonates with viewers. We're also thrilled that our legendary shows, 'Maury' and 'The Jerry Springer Show,' will be a part of Syndication Studio's daytime lineup for years to come.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Steve Wilkos Show averages 900,000 daily viewers, many of whom fall into the Adults 25-54 category, this season. For local station partners, the chatfest build on its lead-ins among Women 25-54.

The show is EP-ed by Rachelle Wilkos, distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, and produced by Stamford Media Center Productions.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Steve Wilkos
Talk Shows

The Steve Wilkos Show Renewed Through 2022

By Carly SilverMar 9, 2020Comment
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Talk Shows

Family Feud Tops Daytime Syndicated Ratings Four Weeks in a Row

By Carly SilverJun 17, 2021Comment
Steve Harvey
Game Shows

Family Feud Tops Daytime Syndicated Ratings

By Carly SilverMay 10, 2021Comment
Judge Judy
Talk Shows

Court and Conflict Shows Get New Life on TV and Streaming

By Carly SilverFeb 22, 2021Comment